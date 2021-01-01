NanoReview – we compare and rank tech

Most advanced comparisons of chipsets, smartphones, watches and other gadgets

Mobile Processors (ARM)

Recent chips
#NameAnTuTuCoresGPU
1.MediaTek Dimensity 1100581654
3+4Mali-G77 MC9
2.MediaTek Dimensity 1200622410
1+3+4Mali-G77 MC9
3.Qualcomm Snapdragon 8700
1+3+4Adreno 650
4.Qualcomm Snapdragon 480243003
2+6Adreno 619
5.MediaTek Dimensity 700285012
2+6Mali-G57 MC2
Full Rating
Popular SoC comparisons
1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A14 Bionic (19)
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G90T (19)
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Apple A14 Bionic (19)
4. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (22)
5. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Apple A14 Bionic (18)
Compare chips
Ratings
1. Mobile Phone Processors List

CPUs (x86)

Recent processors
#NameClockCoresThreads
1. Intel Core i5 11300H2.6-3.1-4.4 GHz48
2.Intel Core i7 1180G70.9-2.2-4.2 GHz48
3.Intel Core i5 1145G71.1-2.6-4.4 GHz48
4.Intel Core i7 11375H3.0-3.3-5 GHz48
5.AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS3.0-4.2 GHz612
Popular CPU comparisons
1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (21)
2. Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
3. Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (1)
4. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (6)
5. Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (7)
Compare CPUs
Ratings
1. Cinebench R20 CPU Ranking List
EnglishРусский