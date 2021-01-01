NanoReview – we compare and rank tech
Most advanced comparisons of chipsets, smartphones, watches and other gadgets
Mobile Processors (ARM)
Recent chips
|#
|Name
|AnTuTu
|Cores
|GPU
|1.
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100
|581654
|3+4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|2.
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|622410
|1+3+4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|3.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|0
|1+3+4
|Adreno 650
|4.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|243003
|2+6
|Adreno 619
|5.
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|285012
|2+6
|Mali-G57 MC2
Popular SoC comparisons
Ratings
CPUs (x86)
Recent processors
|#
|Name
|Clock
|Cores
|Threads
|1.
|Intel Core i5 11300H
|2.6-3.1-4.4 GHz
|4
|8
|2.
|Intel Core i7 1180G7
|0.9-2.2-4.2 GHz
|4
|8
|3.
|Intel Core i5 1145G7
|1.1-2.6-4.4 GHz
|4
|8
|4.
|Intel Core i7 11375H
|3.0-3.3-5 GHz
|4
|8
|5.
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
|3.0-4.2 GHz
|6
|12
Popular CPU comparisons
Ratings