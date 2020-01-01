Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G vs Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
1308
Ryzen 3 1200
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +6%
2087
Ryzen 3 1200
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +7%
6799
Ryzen 3 1200
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +3%
2985
Ryzen 3 1200
2887

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released February 12, 2018 July 27, 2017
Launch price 99 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 31x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

