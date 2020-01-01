AMD Ryzen 3 2200G vs Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Ryzen 3 1200 +7%
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
1308
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +6%
2087
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +7%
6799
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
877
Ryzen 3 1200 +3%
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200G +3%
2985
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|99 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|31x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
