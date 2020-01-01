AMD Ryzen 3 2300U vs Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2300U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2300U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 787 vs 707 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2300U +75%
328
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2300U +84%
1002
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1692
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2300U +46%
5292
3636
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2300U +12%
778
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2300U +53%
2305
1509
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 8, 2018
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
