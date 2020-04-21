Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 2300X: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3100 +1%
2399
Ryzen 3 2300X
2368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3100 +48%
11537
Ryzen 3 2300X
7810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3100 +13%
1119
Ryzen 3 2300X
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3100 +53%
4730
Ryzen 3 2300X
3086

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 21, 2020 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2300X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

