AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +17%
394
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +21%
1456
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +15%
2254
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +14%
7253
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +3%
933
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +2%
2933
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|99 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200