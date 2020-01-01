AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 1300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 1300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +13%
394
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +9%
1456
1340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +8%
2254
2093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +3%
7253
7036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Ryzen 3 1300X +2%
949
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2933
Ryzen 3 1300X +10%
3218
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|99 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
