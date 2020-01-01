AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +110%
394
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +168%
1456
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +34%
2254
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +100%
7253
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +57%
933
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +133%
2933
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|99 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
