We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200U and 3200G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +168%
1456
Ryzen 3 2200U
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +34%
2254
Ryzen 3 2200U
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +100%
7253
Ryzen 3 2200U
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +133%
2933
Ryzen 3 2200U
1260

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 30, 2019 January 8, 2018
Launch price 99 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Ryzen 3 3200G?
