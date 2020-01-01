AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 2300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2199
Ryzen 3 2300X +8%
2368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7247
Ryzen 3 2300X +8%
7810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
Ryzen 3 2300X +9%
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2879
Ryzen 3 2300X +7%
3086
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|99 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
