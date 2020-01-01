AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
63
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2283
Ryzen 3 3100 +7%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7665
Ryzen 3 3100 +56%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Ryzen 3 3100 +23%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2675
Ryzen 3 3100 +82%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|1MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
