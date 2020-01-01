Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2675
Ryzen 3 3200G +10%
2933

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 1MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

