AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 3
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
289
Ryzen 3 1200 +13%
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
580
Ryzen 3 1200 +105%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1865
Ryzen 3 1200 +4%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4085
Ryzen 3 1200 +55%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Ryzen 3 1200 +25%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1520
Ryzen 3 1200 +89%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 3
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|31x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.5 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
