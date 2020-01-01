Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1200 and 3200U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 3
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
580
Ryzen 3 1200 +105%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
1865
Ryzen 3 1200 +4%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
4085
Ryzen 3 1200 +55%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
1520
Ryzen 3 1200 +89%
2868

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 1200

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 July 27, 2017
Launch price - 109 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 3 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 31x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.5 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Ryzen 3 3200U?
