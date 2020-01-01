AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
289
Ryzen 3 2200G +7%
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
580
Ryzen 3 2200G +121%
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1865
Ryzen 3 2200G +8%
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4085
Ryzen 3 2200G +64%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Ryzen 3 2200G +21%
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1520
Ryzen 3 2200G +92%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 3
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
