AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +56%
294
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +9%
595
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +13%
1909
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +13%
4094
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +23%
734
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +23%
1549
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 3
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5