AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 2300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 3 2300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2300U
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
294
Ryzen 3 2300U +12%
328
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
595
Ryzen 3 2300U +73%
1027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
1909
1667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4094
Ryzen 3 2300U +30%
5320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +17%
734
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1549
Ryzen 3 2300U +40%
2166
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 3
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
