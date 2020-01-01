Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 3 3200GE: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200GE and 3200U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
1865
Ryzen 3 3200GE +19%
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
4085
Ryzen 3 3200GE +83%
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U
1520
Ryzen 3 3200GE +73%
2623

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 3200GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 September 30, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 3 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.5 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 3 3200U?
