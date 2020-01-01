AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1865
Ryzen 3 3200GE +19%
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4085
Ryzen 3 3200GE +83%
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Ryzen 3 3200GE +25%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1520
Ryzen 3 3200GE +73%
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 3
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1