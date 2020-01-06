Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 3250U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 25 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 867 vs 670 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U
4309
Ryzen 3 2200G +59%
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U
1440
Ryzen 3 2200G +105%
2952

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 3 3250U?
