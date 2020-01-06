AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 1-year later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +5%
309
295
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +26%
755
599
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +1%
1949
1938
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +4%
4309
4148
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +7%
674
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +2%
1440
1417
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1