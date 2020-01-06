Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 3250U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 26x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 3 3250U?
