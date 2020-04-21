AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 2300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
2671
2368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +62%
12626
7810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +29%
1281
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +79%
5528
3086
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 21, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1