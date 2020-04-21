Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 3300X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
2735
Ryzen 3 3100
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
12872
Ryzen 3 3100
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +15%
1309
Ryzen 3 3100
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +14%
5570
Ryzen 3 3100
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 21, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 3300X?
