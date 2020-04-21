AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +11%
495
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
2735
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
12872
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +15%
1309
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +14%
5570
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16