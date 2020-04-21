Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +61%
2341
Ryzen 3 3200G
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
2735
Ryzen 3 3200G
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +77%
12872
Ryzen 3 3200G
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +90%
5570
Ryzen 3 3200G
2933

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 3 3300X?
