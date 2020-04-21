AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +26%
495
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +61%
2341
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
2735
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +77%
12872
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +40%
1309
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +90%
5570
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G