We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200GE and 3300X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +20%
2671
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +69%
12626
Ryzen 3 3200GE
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +111%
5528
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2623

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3200GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 3 3300X?
