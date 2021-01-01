AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1137 vs 875 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.85 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +24%
2516
2022
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +66%
11118
6702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +30%
1132
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +58%
4422
2801
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1101 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|6
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
