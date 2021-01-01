Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 4300G or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 4300G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1137 vs 875 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.85 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +24%
2516
Ryzen 3 2200G
2022
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +66%
11118
Ryzen 3 2200G
6702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +58%
4422
Ryzen 3 2200G
2801

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G and Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1101 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 6 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 3 4300G
0.85 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 2200G +33%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

