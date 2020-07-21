Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 4300G or Ryzen 3 3200GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs Ryzen 3 3200GE

AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200GE and 4300G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +15%
2622
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2283
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300G +55%
11919
Ryzen 3 3200GE
7665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G and Ryzen 3 3200GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 3 4300G?
EnglishРусский