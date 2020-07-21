AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Ryzen 3 3300X +4%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11919
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3