We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 4300GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300GE
11640
Ryzen 3 3100 +1%
11737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300GE
3992
Ryzen 3 3100 +26%
5020

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 4300GE?
