AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300GE +16%
458
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300GE +75%
2552
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G