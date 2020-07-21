AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2283
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2675
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
