AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1121 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300GE +9%
2552
2343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2565
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11640
Ryzen 3 3300X +10%
12760
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3992
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
4846
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
