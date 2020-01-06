Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 2200G

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 4300U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 985 vs 867 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +21%
1592
Ryzen 3 2200G
1317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
2386
Ryzen 3 2200G
2090
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
8046
Ryzen 3 2200G
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 35x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
3. Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
5. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
6. Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
7. Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
8. Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
9. Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 3 4300U?
EnglishРусский