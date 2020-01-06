AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 985 vs 867 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +42%
437
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +21%
1592
1317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
2386
2090
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
8046
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
988
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2805
Ryzen 3 2200G +5%
2952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
