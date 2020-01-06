AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +127%
425
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +188%
1563
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +42%
2342
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +115%
7749
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +68%
975
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +148%
3073
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
