AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Ryzen 3 3100 +2%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2403
Ryzen 3 3100 +2%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7949
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Ryzen 3 3100 +13%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3164
Ryzen 3 3100 +54%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100