We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 4300U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
1566
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
2403
Ryzen 3 3100 +2%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
7949
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
1001
Ryzen 3 3100 +13%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
3164
Ryzen 3 3100 +54%
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 4300U?
