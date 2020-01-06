AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +6%
2342
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +4%
7749
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +8%
975
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
3073
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
