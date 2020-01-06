AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 3300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 3 3300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +28%
437
342
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +70%
1566
923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +28%
2403
1876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +35%
7949
5871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +36%
1001
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U +36%
3164
2334
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i3 10110U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300U and Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300U and Intel Core i3 1005G1