AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Ryzen 3 3300X +49%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2403
Ryzen 3 3300X +14%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7949
Ryzen 3 3300X +62%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Ryzen 3 3300X +31%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3164
Ryzen 3 3300X +76%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i3 10110U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i5 9400F