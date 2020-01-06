AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Ryzen 3 4300G +5%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2403
Ryzen 3 4300G +9%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7949
Ryzen 3 4300G +50%
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
