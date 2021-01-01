AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
424
Ryzen 3 4300GE +8%
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1524
Ryzen 3 4300GE +68%
2563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Ryzen 3 4300GE +10%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7702
Ryzen 3 4300GE +51%
11616
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1045
Ryzen 3 4300GE +9%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3347
Ryzen 3 4300GE +19%
3999
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1