We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 4300U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
1524
Ryzen 3 4300GE +68%
2563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
2362
Ryzen 3 4300GE +10%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
7702
Ryzen 3 4300GE +51%
11616
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 4300U
3347
Ryzen 3 4300GE +19%
3999

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 4300GE

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5 Radeon Vega 6

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 35x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE or Ryzen 3 4300U?
