AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1187 vs 875 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +29%
1202
930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +161%
9236
3543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +30%
2624
2022
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +135%
15765
6702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +34%
1165
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +99%
5582
2801
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
