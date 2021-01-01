Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 3200G

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 4600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1206 vs 870 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +136%
3465
Ryzen 3 3200G
1467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +19%
2700
Ryzen 3 3200G
2271
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +118%
15852
Ryzen 3 3200G
7258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +115%
5943
Ryzen 3 3200G
2758

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 5 4600G?
