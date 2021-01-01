AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1206 vs 870 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +22%
480
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +136%
3465
1467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +19%
2700
2271
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +118%
15852
7258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +38%
1212
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +115%
5943
2758
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
