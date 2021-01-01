AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Ryzen 3 3300X +6%
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +40%
3465
2467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Ryzen 3 3300X +1%
2715
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +24%
15852
12755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +11%
5943
5334
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
