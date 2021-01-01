AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +5%
480
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +35%
3465
2563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +4%
2700
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +36%
15852
11616
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +7%
1212
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600G +49%
5943
3999
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1