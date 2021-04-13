AMD Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 894 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +6%
1101
1035
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2646
Ryzen 3 3200G +44%
3812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +39%
3044
2189
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +97%
13931
7084
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +54%
1370
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +66%
4989
3013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|150 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
