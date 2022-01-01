AMD Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1389 vs 1149 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +7%
1289
1209
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +46%
8453
5797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +19%
3057
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
13198
11410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +21%
1397
1159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +12%
5273
4709
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1700 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
