AMD Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE VS AMD Ryzen 3 5300G AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4300GE and 5300G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 9-months later

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1389 vs 1149 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300G – 35 vs 65 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 40x 35x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 35 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 6 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1700 MHz 1700 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units - 6 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 3 5300G n/a Ryzen 3 4300GE 0.85 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 12