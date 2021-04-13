Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 5300G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1187 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Ryzen 5 4600G +249%
9236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
3044
Ryzen 5 4600G
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Ryzen 5 4600G +13%
15765
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +18%
1370
Ryzen 5 4600G
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989
Ryzen 5 4600G +12%
5582

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020
Launch price 150 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a
Ryzen 5 4600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 12

