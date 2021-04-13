AMD Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1187 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Ryzen 5 4600G +9%
1202
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2646
Ryzen 5 4600G +249%
9236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
3044
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13931
Ryzen 5 4600G +13%
15765
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300G +18%
1370
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4989
Ryzen 5 4600G +12%
5582
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|150 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
