AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.85 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
288
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
585
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1489
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 1, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.85 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
