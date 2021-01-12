Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 5300U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1020 vs 751 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300U +120%
3637
Ryzen 3 3250U
1654

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
2. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
7. Intel Core i3 10110U or AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
8. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 3 5300U?
EnglishРусский