AMD Ryzen 3 5400U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1170 vs 796 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1801
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +60%
2978
1858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +206%
12308
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +47%
1187
809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +89%
3155
1665
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
