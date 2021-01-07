AMD Ryzen 3 5400U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1045 vs 891 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1547
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +60%
12219
7660
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +8%
3643
3363
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1