AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1120
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4683
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5425U +16%
2794
2412
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9682
Ryzen 3 5300U +5%
10171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3686
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Lucienne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3