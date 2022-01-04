AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 3 5300U VS AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and 5425U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U Newer - released 1-year later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Barcelo Lucienne Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 26x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12