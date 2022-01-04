Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 5425U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5425U +16%
2794
Ryzen 3 5300U
2412
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Ryzen 3 5300U +5%
10171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Lucienne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
2. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i5 1135G7
4. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i3 1115G4
5. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
6. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 7 3700U
7. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i5 1035G1
8. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 5 5600U
9. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
10. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 5425U?
EnglishРусский