AMD Ryzen 3 7320U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1315 vs 1040 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Ryzen 3 5425U +26%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3532
Ryzen 3 5425U +34%
4732
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|384
|TMUs
|8
|24
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|16
