AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 2200G VS AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G AMD Ryzen 3 2200G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 2200G and 4350G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1127 vs 901 points

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 3 2200G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 February 12, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Raven Ridge Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 35x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm TDP 45-65 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1700 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 384 512 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 6 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 0.85 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 2200G 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12